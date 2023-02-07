Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $211,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $116.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

