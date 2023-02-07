California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,412,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $183,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

