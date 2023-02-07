California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 264,815 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $145,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,532,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 601,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after acquiring an additional 156,714 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.