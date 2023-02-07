California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 86,638 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $196,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $288.44 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.01 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.52.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.36.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.