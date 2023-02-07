Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,575 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,616 shares of company stock valued at $400,737 and sold 22,363 shares valued at $2,022,967. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

