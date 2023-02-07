Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,865 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $145.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

