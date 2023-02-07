Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $376.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.