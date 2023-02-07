Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Floor & Decor worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

