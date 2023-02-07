Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Paylocity worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.
Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.
