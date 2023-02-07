Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

