Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 3.4 %

LEG opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

