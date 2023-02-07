Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 24,421 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

