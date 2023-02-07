Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $283.03 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

