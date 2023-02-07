Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,799 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 881,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,320,000 after acquiring an additional 166,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.