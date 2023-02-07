Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 9,317 Shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Spindletop Health Acquisition worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Price Performance

SHCA opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Profile

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

