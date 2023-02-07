Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $17,256,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 334,242 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,219.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

RMGC stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

