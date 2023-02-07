Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 16,773 Shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Enphys Acquisition worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NFYS stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.54.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

