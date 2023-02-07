Virtu Financial LLC Invests $286,000 in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $821,000.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CURE opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $149.57.

