Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Farmland Partners worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.08 million, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.78.

FPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

