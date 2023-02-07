Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 72,442 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 660.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEC. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

UEC stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

