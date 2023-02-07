Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.43. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,121 shares of company stock valued at $319,984 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

