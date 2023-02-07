Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Raymond James raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $145.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.