Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 49,831 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 5,656.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 5.3 %

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,416 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.