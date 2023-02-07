Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 49,831 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 5,656.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.
Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ BBIO opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.64.
BridgeBio Pharma Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.