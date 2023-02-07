Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 4,078.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Price Performance

Xerox stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

