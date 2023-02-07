Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,322. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.