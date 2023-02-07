Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

NYSE BAH opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

