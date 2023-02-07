Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,778 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:HPP opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

