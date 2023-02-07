Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 2,849.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of fuboTV worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $27,764,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 321,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 31.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,656,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 399,159 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.47 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a negative net margin of 56.69%. Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

