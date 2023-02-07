Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,088,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,280 shares in the company, valued at $46,088,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,785. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLS opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

