Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,795 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 462.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

Insider Activity

NovoCure Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

