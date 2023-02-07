TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

