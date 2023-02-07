TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,502 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Xometry worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Xometry by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 111,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,576.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,673 in the last 90 days. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XMTR opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. On average, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

