TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Duolingo worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after buying an additional 603,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 624.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 377,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 0.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $50,084.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,119.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 36,806 shares valued at $3,008,246. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.