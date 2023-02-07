Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 3,939 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 347,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Franklin Covey by 450.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FC stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $669.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

