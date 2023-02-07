Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $801,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 45.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NIO by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in NIO by 70.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO raised its position in NIO by 40.0% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

