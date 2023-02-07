Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 918.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $520.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 5.68%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.