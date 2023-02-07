Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 16,399 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $31,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after buying an additional 374,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after buying an additional 1,233,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after buying an additional 1,943,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,507,000 after buying an additional 288,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of AMH opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

