RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.92% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 551,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 436,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

