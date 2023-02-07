Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $30.97 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,397 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Albertsons Companies worth $30,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,760,000 after acquiring an additional 827,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

