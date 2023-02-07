Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 25,619 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $30,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,700,000 after acquiring an additional 89,616 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $351.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $356.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.