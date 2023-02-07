Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 191,762 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,762 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.17% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $30,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWA opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

