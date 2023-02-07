Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,103 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.63% of Trex worth $30,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $231,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Trex by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

TREX stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

