LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $29,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHCG stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $169.84.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

