Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $29,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CP opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

