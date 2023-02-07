Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.51% of Sensata Technologies worth $29,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,978,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,240,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.