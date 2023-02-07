15,725 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $226.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average of $211.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

