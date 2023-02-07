Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Tronox were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of TROX opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

