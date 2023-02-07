Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,598.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.7% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

