SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

