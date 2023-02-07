Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,789 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EnPro Industries

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

